Revamping Land Records: Maharashtra's Digital Leap in Jivant 7/12 Campaign
The Maharashtra government has launched the second phase of the 'Jivant 7/12' campaign to update land records, ensuring farmers have up-to-date information. By removing outdated entries and including relevant details, the initiative aims to facilitate farmers in accessing loans, buying or selling land, and benefiting from government schemes.
The Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to update land records by rolling out Phase Two of its 'Jivant 7/12' campaign, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on Friday.
Land title documents, known locally as '7/12 extracts,' will be revamped to remove obsolete remarks, ensuring farmers have accurate records for legal and transactional purposes.
This move is set to aid farmers in securing loans and accessing government benefits, as well as to expedite the resolution of long-standing land disputes.
