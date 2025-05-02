Revamping Land Records: Maharashtra's Digital Leap in Jivant 7/12 Campaign

The Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to update land records by rolling out Phase Two of its 'Jivant 7/12' campaign, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on Friday.

Land title documents, known locally as '7/12 extracts,' will be revamped to remove obsolete remarks, ensuring farmers have accurate records for legal and transactional purposes.

This move is set to aid farmers in securing loans and accessing government benefits, as well as to expedite the resolution of long-standing land disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)