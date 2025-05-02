Left Menu

Clash Over Canals: Water Politics Between Punjab and Haryana

Haryana's Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry warned of taking a legal route against Punjab in a water-sharing dispute. Accusing Punjab of political motives, Choudhry clarified that Haryana demands its rightful share. Punjab's CM, Bhagwant Mann, refuted these claims, arguing Haryana already surpassed its water allocation.

Amid escalating tensions over water sharing, Haryana's Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry has threatened to seek a Supreme Court intervention against Punjab. Choudhry's remarks came amid accusations that Punjab's government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, is politicizing the issue and denying Haryana its fair share of water resources.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) determines allocations to states, but dispute arises over water receipts. Mann argued that neighboring states have already used more than their share, attributing pressure tactics to the central ruling party. Despite these contentions, Choudhry maintained Haryana's claim over water as justified.

The minister criticized the Punjab government for presenting misleading data on water usage and urged quick resolution. With water shortages affecting multiple states, the matter has become contentious, highlighting an urgent need for cooperation among states to address the critical water situation.

