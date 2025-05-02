Nagaland Government Employee Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Minor

A government employee in Nagaland has been apprehended for reportedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in Kohima, the state's capital. According to official sources, the incident occurred in the second week of April 2025 at Lower Forest Colony.

The accused, a driver for the Forest Department, allegedly committed the act while the victim was engaged in garden work. Following an inquiry by the Kohima Women's Police Station, the perpetrator was arrested at his residence and taken into custody, where his statement was recorded.

A case is now officially registered against him, and he has been forwarded to judicial custody as investigations continue, according to the additional superintendent of police in Kohima.

(With inputs from agencies.)