Missile Interception Amid U.S. Strikes: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, coinciding with intensified U.S. strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group. This marks the largest U.S. military action in the Middle East since Trump's presidency began. The Houthis claim their attacks support Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict and vow to target Israeli regions.
The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it had successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. This development comes as the United States ramps up its military operations in Yemen targeting the Iran-supported Houthi group.
Following the missile launch, warning sirens were activated across several regions in Israel. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered extensive strikes against the Houthis in March, aiming to weaken their capabilities and prevent attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.
The U.S. operations mark the most significant military action in the Middle East since Trump assumed office. The Houthis assert that their attacks aim to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. They have pledged to extend their range of targets in Israel, driven by a recent offensive in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
