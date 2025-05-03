Left Menu

Tragedy in Thessaloniki: Woman Killed by Explosive Intended for Bank

A 38-year-old woman was killed in Thessaloniki, Greece, when a bomb she was carrying exploded. The device was intended for a nearby bank. The explosion caused damage to nearby storefronts and vehicles. Authorities are investigating her past as a known robber and potential ties to extreme leftist groups.

  • Country:
  • Greece

A tragic incident occurred early Saturday in Thessaloniki, Greece, when a 38-year-old woman was killed by a bomb explosion. The bomb, reportedly intended to be placed outside a nearby bank, exploded in the woman's hands, causing her untimely death.

The explosion, which occurred around 5 am, resulted in significant damage to several storefronts and vehicles in the vicinity. The incident has shaken the local community and raised concerns about the motives behind such violent actions.

Authorities revealed that the deceased woman was known to them due to her involvement in past robberies. Police are now probing her possible connections to extreme leftist groups, seeking to uncover if she acted alone or as part of a larger network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

