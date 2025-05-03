Temple Desecration Sparks Outrage in Pune
A 44-year-old man and his minor son were involved in a temple desecration incident in Pune, leading to public outrage. The 16-year-old allegedly desecrated a local deity's idol, resulting in a case being filed. The family, originally from Bihar, faced threats, escalating the situation.
A 44-year-old man was taken into custody, and his minor son was detained in Pune after an alleged act of desecration at a local temple, police reported on Saturday.
The incident, which occurred in the village of Paud on Friday, ignited anger among the residents, who organized a protest to denounce the actions taken against the temple's idol.
According to senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi of Paud police station, surveillance footage captured the 16-year-old carrying out the act. When confronted, the family showed indifference, prompting further tension. The boy's father reportedly used threatening language, leading to police involvement. A case has been filed against both the father and son.
