Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Ordered for Demolition
A Shimla Municipal Corporation court has ordered the demolition of all five stories of the Sanjauli Mosque after deeming them unauthorized. Despite protests from local Hindu groups, the Waqf Board failed to provide proper documentation. Demolition has commenced for the unauthorized sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:39 IST
The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court has instructed the demolition of the entire five-story Sanjauli Mosque, citing unauthorized construction, as reported by an attorney.
Local Sanjauli residents and Hindu organizations have long contended that the mosque was unauthorized, despite years without municipal intervention.
The Waqf Board couldn't produce valid ownership or construction papers, leading the Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri to endorse the complete demolition order.
