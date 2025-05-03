Left Menu

Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Ordered for Demolition

A Shimla Municipal Corporation court has ordered the demolition of all five stories of the Sanjauli Mosque after deeming them unauthorized. Despite protests from local Hindu groups, the Waqf Board failed to provide proper documentation. Demolition has commenced for the unauthorized sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:39 IST
Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Ordered for Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court has instructed the demolition of the entire five-story Sanjauli Mosque, citing unauthorized construction, as reported by an attorney.

Local Sanjauli residents and Hindu organizations have long contended that the mosque was unauthorized, despite years without municipal intervention.

The Waqf Board couldn't produce valid ownership or construction papers, leading the Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri to endorse the complete demolition order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025