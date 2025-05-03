Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Ordered for Demolition

The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court has instructed the demolition of the entire five-story Sanjauli Mosque, citing unauthorized construction, as reported by an attorney.

Local Sanjauli residents and Hindu organizations have long contended that the mosque was unauthorized, despite years without municipal intervention.

The Waqf Board couldn't produce valid ownership or construction papers, leading the Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri to endorse the complete demolition order.

(With inputs from agencies.)