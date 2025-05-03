Taiwan and U.S. Engage in Crucial Tariff Talks
Taiwan and the United States have concluded their first round of substantive tariff talks, focusing on tariffs and trade barriers. The atmosphere was described as frank and cordial. Both countries aim to boost economic cooperation, with Taiwan suggesting a zero-tariff regime in response to U.S. tariff policies.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan has wrapped up its initial round of substantive tariff discussions with the United States, a move seen as pivotal in strengthening bilateral trade relations. The talks, concluded on Thursday in Washington, were characterized by a frank and friendly atmosphere, as reported by Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations.
A central focus was on tariffs and non-tariff barriers, although specific details of these discussions remain under wraps. Both parties expressed a mutual desire to fortify economic cooperation and envision a mutually beneficial trade relationship moving forward.
While no specifics were provided about the American officials involved, both nations are committed to continuing dialogue. Taiwan, a vital ally of the U.S. and a significant player in the semiconductor industry, proposed a zero-tariff regime and an increase in U.S. purchases and investments as a counter to the Trump administration's tariff strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Next-Gen Chip Revolution: Pioneering Angstrom-Scale Semiconductors
DDA's Financial Turnaround: Surplus Soars Amid Housing Boom
Strategic Ties: Russia and Iran Deepen Energy and Economic Cooperation
Lee Jae-myung's Strategic Semiconductor Push Amid Global Supply Concerns
Gujarat's Dholera Set to Become Semiconductor Powerhouse