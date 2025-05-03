Taiwan and U.S. Engage in Crucial Tariff Talks

Taiwan has wrapped up its initial round of substantive tariff discussions with the United States, a move seen as pivotal in strengthening bilateral trade relations. The talks, concluded on Thursday in Washington, were characterized by a frank and friendly atmosphere, as reported by Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations.

A central focus was on tariffs and non-tariff barriers, although specific details of these discussions remain under wraps. Both parties expressed a mutual desire to fortify economic cooperation and envision a mutually beneficial trade relationship moving forward.

While no specifics were provided about the American officials involved, both nations are committed to continuing dialogue. Taiwan, a vital ally of the U.S. and a significant player in the semiconductor industry, proposed a zero-tariff regime and an increase in U.S. purchases and investments as a counter to the Trump administration's tariff strategies.

