Venezuela and Colombia to Discuss Security and Economic Cooperation
Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, announced that she had a discussion with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. They are planning to hold a meeting soon to address security, economic, and energy issues. Rodriguez emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial relationship for both countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:12 IST
In a recent announcement, Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, confirmed discussions with Colombian President Gustavo Petro aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
The two leaders agreed to convene soon to address key issues in security, economics, and energy, emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts for regional stability.
Although the exact date of the meeting remains undisclosed, Rodriguez highlighted the shared aspiration for beneficial relationships between their nations in a Telegram post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace Clash Over Gaza and West Bank
UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace at Crossroads Over Gaza
High-Stakes Diplomacy: UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace
Gujarat's Health and Security Leap: New Ambulances and Development Projects Unveiled