Venezuela and Colombia to Discuss Security and Economic Cooperation

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, announced that she had a discussion with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. They are planning to hold a meeting soon to address security, economic, and energy issues. Rodriguez emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial relationship for both countries.

Delcy Rodriguez

In a recent announcement, Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, confirmed discussions with Colombian President Gustavo Petro aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders agreed to convene soon to address key issues in security, economics, and energy, emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts for regional stability.

Although the exact date of the meeting remains undisclosed, Rodriguez highlighted the shared aspiration for beneficial relationships between their nations in a Telegram post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

