Tensions Surge in Arabian Sea: India-Pakistan Maritime Standoff

Amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning in the Arabian Sea. The Indian and Pakistani navies are on heightened alert as New Delhi considers retaliatory measures against Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi has granted the military operational freedom to respond to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning as the Indian Navy conducts drills in the Arabian Sea, according to sources familiar with the matter. The alert follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reportedly briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the maritime situation, although no official statement has been released. The warning, issued by India's National Hydrographic Office, advises commercial vessels to avoid the area.

With Pakistan also issuing naval warnings, both countries' navies are on high alert. India is considering actions against Pakistan, citing cross-border ties to the April 22 attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

