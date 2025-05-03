Tensions Surge in Arabian Sea: India-Pakistan Maritime Standoff

India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning as the Indian Navy conducts drills in the Arabian Sea, according to sources familiar with the matter. The alert follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reportedly briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the maritime situation, although no official statement has been released. The warning, issued by India's National Hydrographic Office, advises commercial vessels to avoid the area.

With Pakistan also issuing naval warnings, both countries' navies are on high alert. India is considering actions against Pakistan, citing cross-border ties to the April 22 attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)