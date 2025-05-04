Family Fury Sparks Chaos Over Love Marriage in Churu
A mob led by a woman's family, infuriated by her love marriage, vandalized and torched her husband's uncle's house in Rajasthan's Churu district. The incident led to the arrest of 14 individuals. The couple's marriage had stirred familial tensions, resulting in a violent outburst.
A family's ire over a love marriage erupted in violence in Rajasthan's Churu district, where a mob vandalized and set aflame the house of the husband's uncle.
No one was reported injured during the late-night incident in Desarjar village. The police responded quickly, arresting 14 suspects involved in the arson.
The conflict arose after Sandeep and Anuradha, whose marriage defied familial expectations, drew threats from Anuradha's family, leading to a destructive mob attack.
