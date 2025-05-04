Family Fury Sparks Chaos Over Love Marriage in Churu

A family's ire over a love marriage erupted in violence in Rajasthan's Churu district, where a mob vandalized and set aflame the house of the husband's uncle.

No one was reported injured during the late-night incident in Desarjar village. The police responded quickly, arresting 14 suspects involved in the arson.

The conflict arose after Sandeep and Anuradha, whose marriage defied familial expectations, drew threats from Anuradha's family, leading to a destructive mob attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)