Police Suspension in Murshidabad: Misconduct and Accountability

Two police officers in Murshidabad were suspended for misconduct following violence in the Suti and Samsherganj areas. The suspension occurred before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's planned visit. The officers will receive half pay during suspension. The violence resulted in three deaths and over 270 arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Murshidabad district, two police officers have been suspended for 'gross misconduct and dereliction of duty,' a senior official reported on Sunday. This action comes as preparations are underway for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to riot-stricken regions including Suti and Samsherganj.

The officials in question, Officer-in-Charge Shibo Prasad Ghosh and Sub-Inspector Md Jalaluddin Ahamed of Samsherganj police station, faced suspension by the Jangipur Police District on account of their actions. The directive, announced on Saturday, specifies that during the suspension period, the officers will receive half of their basic pay along with regular allowances as subsistence.

The emergency measures follow a wave of violence, claiming three lives including that of a father and son. This unrest unfurled in response to the controversial anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protest between April 8 and 12 in predominantly Muslim areas, leading to the arrest of over 270 individuals.

