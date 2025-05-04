Major Ganja Bust at Nagpur Airport Uncovers Smuggling Ring

Authorities at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur seized a parcel containing over 10 kilograms of ganja during a routine security check. Officials from the Sonegaon police station revealed that the package emitted a strong odor, prompting further investigation by airport security staff.

The contraband originated from 'Rahul Fitness Gym' in Odisha and was addressed to a fake location in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It had arrived by road and was intended for a flight to Delhi. The gym owner, however, has denied any involvement in the drug smuggling operation.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are ongoing. Security measures at the airport are under scrutiny as officials work to unravel the network behind this illicit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)