Justice at Last: Decades-Old Cold Case of Cleveland Nurse Solved

Ohio authorities have charged former attorney Gregory J. Moore with the 2013 murder of Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman. Moore, previously convicted for lying to police, is accused of orchestrating Sherman's brutal stabbing. New evidence, including messages between Moore and Sherman, has led to his arrest and indictment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cleveland | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The unsolved homicide of Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman has taken a groundbreaking turn as Ohio law enforcement has charged Gregory J. Moore, Sherman's former divorce attorney, with her 2013 murder.

Moore, who once served jail time for deceit linked to Sherman's case, was indicted last Friday for murder, aggravated murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy. Arrested in Texas, Moore remains in custody as authorities work to bring closure to Sherman's family.

Details from the indictment reveal a calculated plan to kidnap Sherman, highlighted by messages showing the trap set by Moore. The Cleveland community has long sought justice for Sherman, remembered for her compassion as a fertility nurse. Twelve years later, the arrest offers a bittersweet resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

