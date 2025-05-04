Tragic Incident: Nomad Woman's Assault in Nishat

A tragic event unfolded on Sunday in the Nishat area of the city, where a nomadic woman died following an alleged assault by two men, reportedly intoxicated at the time, local officials revealed.

According to authorities, the woman's identity has been protected, but it was confirmed that the assault was an attempted rape. She was saved by passersby but succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.

The police have detained one of the accused, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect, as confirmed by law enforcement sources.

