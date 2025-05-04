Tragic Incident: Nomad Woman's Assault in Nishat
A nomadic woman tragically died after being allegedly assaulted by two men in an intoxicated state in Nishat. Despite being rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital, she was pronounced dead. One suspect has been arrested, while a manhunt is underway for the second.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic event unfolded on Sunday in the Nishat area of the city, where a nomadic woman died following an alleged assault by two men, reportedly intoxicated at the time, local officials revealed.
According to authorities, the woman's identity has been protected, but it was confirmed that the assault was an attempted rape. She was saved by passersby but succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.
The police have detained one of the accused, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect, as confirmed by law enforcement sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vatican Honors Sri Lanka Bombing Victims as Faith Witnesses
Tragedy in Katni: Justice Sought for Young Victim
ED's Aggressive Push to Restore Rs 15,000 Crore to Fraud Victims
Tensions Flare: BJP Leaders Detained Amid Fundraising for Murshidabad Victims
Tension in Kolkata: Protests Curb Fundraising for Murshidabad Victims