Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Nomad Woman's Assault in Nishat

A nomadic woman tragically died after being allegedly assaulted by two men in an intoxicated state in Nishat. Despite being rescued by passersby and taken to a hospital, she was pronounced dead. One suspect has been arrested, while a manhunt is underway for the second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:12 IST
Tragic Incident: Nomad Woman's Assault in Nishat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded on Sunday in the Nishat area of the city, where a nomadic woman died following an alleged assault by two men, reportedly intoxicated at the time, local officials revealed.

According to authorities, the woman's identity has been protected, but it was confirmed that the assault was an attempted rape. She was saved by passersby but succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.

The police have detained one of the accused, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect, as confirmed by law enforcement sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025