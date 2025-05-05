Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Stance Against Hamas Intensifies

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's security cabinet approves offensive expansion in Gaza against Hamas, with reserve forces being mobilized. Amid international pressure, Israel continues its blockade amidst accusations against Hamas. The conflict, stemming from the October 2023 Hamas attack, has resulted in heavy casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 09:38 IST
The security cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sanctioned a gradual intensification of military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, reserve forces are being mobilized as part of this strategic expansion.

In a video message on Sunday, Netanyahu emphasized increased efforts to free hostages and defeat Hamas following a missile threat near Ben Gurion Airport. The conflict, initially reacting to an October assault, has led to significant casualties on both sides.

Although discussions about aid to Gaza continue, with Israel facing global scrutiny, the blockade remains a contentious issue. Accusations against Hamas regarding seized aid linger as the population grapples with dwindling resources amidst the ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

