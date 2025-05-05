Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Mosque Demolition in Shimla

Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Waqf Board, accusing it of maintaining a 'kabza jamayange... par kagaz nahin dikhayenge' attitude, implying an inclination to seize land without proper documentation.

Speaking at Kangra airport, he highlighted the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla as a prime example of this practice, asserting that the structure was illegally constructed. The lack of land ownership documents led the court to order its demolition.

The municipal court's decision on Saturday has sparked agitation from local Hindu outfits, demanding action over the unauthorised mosque. Anurag Thakur insists that this is indicative of broader illegal possession issues attributed to the Waqf Board.

