Supreme Court Criticizes ED Over Unsubstantiated Allegations in Liquor Scam
The Supreme Court reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate for making baseless allegations in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. The court questioned the agency's practice of accusing individuals without evidence and emphasized the need for accountability. The court criticized lengthy custody periods and stressed that the investigation should not be punitive.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has strongly questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making allegations in a liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh without any supporting evidence. During a hearing on Monday, the court criticized this recurring pattern of accusation without validation.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was deliberating on Arvind Singh's bail plea linked to the alleged Rs 2,000-crore scam. The court expressed concern about the ED's lack of concrete evidence to substantiate claims.
The Supreme Court also rebuked the state for excessively detaining the accused and warned against using the legal process as a form of punishment. The case unfolds amid a broader investigation involving state officials and private entities, with further hearings slated for May 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JSW Energy's Ambitious Rs 16,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal
Indian Bank's Ambitious Rs 20,000 Crore SHG Credit Initiative
Google pays Rs 20.24 crore to settle Android TV case with Competition Commission.
AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey
ED's Aggressive Push to Restore Rs 15,000 Crore to Fraud Victims