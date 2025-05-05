Supreme Court Criticizes ED Over Unsubstantiated Allegations in Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has strongly questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making allegations in a liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh without any supporting evidence. During a hearing on Monday, the court criticized this recurring pattern of accusation without validation.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was deliberating on Arvind Singh's bail plea linked to the alleged Rs 2,000-crore scam. The court expressed concern about the ED's lack of concrete evidence to substantiate claims.

The Supreme Court also rebuked the state for excessively detaining the accused and warned against using the legal process as a form of punishment. The case unfolds amid a broader investigation involving state officials and private entities, with further hearings slated for May 9.

