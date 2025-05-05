Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes ED Over Unsubstantiated Allegations in Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate for making baseless allegations in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. The court questioned the agency's practice of accusing individuals without evidence and emphasized the need for accountability. The court criticized lengthy custody periods and stressed that the investigation should not be punitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:58 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes ED Over Unsubstantiated Allegations in Liquor Scam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has strongly questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making allegations in a liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh without any supporting evidence. During a hearing on Monday, the court criticized this recurring pattern of accusation without validation.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was deliberating on Arvind Singh's bail plea linked to the alleged Rs 2,000-crore scam. The court expressed concern about the ED's lack of concrete evidence to substantiate claims.

The Supreme Court also rebuked the state for excessively detaining the accused and warned against using the legal process as a form of punishment. The case unfolds amid a broader investigation involving state officials and private entities, with further hearings slated for May 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025