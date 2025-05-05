Left Menu

Cyber Skirmish: Rising Tensions in Digital Warfare

Cybersecurity experts and agencies are in high alert after a group claimed to have accessed sensitive data from Indian defense institutions. With tensions heightened due to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation underscores the fragile digital defenses susceptible to cyber threats.

Cybersecurity experts and security agencies are on high alert following claims by a handle on X, reportedly the 'Pakistan Cyber Force', of having accessed sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis.

The situation comes amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 25 tourists and a local dead. This group allegedly compromised personal data of defense personnel, including login credentials. In response, the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited's website was taken offline for a security audit.

Cybersecurity measures have been intensified as experts remain vigilant for further potential attacks, notably from entities linked to Pakistan. The focus is on enhancing cybersecurity frameworks, fortifying digital defenses, and preparing systems against future digital threats, officials said.

