Germany and Israel Join Forces Against Cyber Threats

A new agreement between Germany and Israel seeks to bolster defenses against cyber threats and enhance security infrastructure, as announced by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to parliament.

The agreement was signed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and includes developing a joint cyber dome system, establishing an AI and cyber innovation center, cooperating on drone defense, and improving civilian warning systems.

The German Interior Ministry reported that the deal also encompasses protecting energy infrastructure and connected vehicle networks, besides enhancing collaboration in civil protection and counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)