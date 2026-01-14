Left Menu

Germany and Israel Join Forces Against Cyber Threats

Germany and Israel have signed an agreement to counter cyber threats, involving a joint cyber dome system, AI innovation center, and improved security systems. This initiative, announced by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, aims to strengthen cooperation and protect energy infrastructure and connected vehicle networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:27 IST
Germany and Israel Join Forces Against Cyber Threats

A new agreement between Germany and Israel seeks to bolster defenses against cyber threats and enhance security infrastructure, as announced by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to parliament.

The agreement was signed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and includes developing a joint cyber dome system, establishing an AI and cyber innovation center, cooperating on drone defense, and improving civilian warning systems.

The German Interior Ministry reported that the deal also encompasses protecting energy infrastructure and connected vehicle networks, besides enhancing collaboration in civil protection and counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026