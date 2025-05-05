India Prepares for Hostile Threats: Mock Drills and Strategic Measures in Place

The Union Home Ministry has instructed various states to perform mock drills on May 7 amid escalating tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, according to government sources reported on Monday.

The drills entail operating air raid warning systems and educating civilians about civil defense to protect themselves during 'hostile attacks', as conveyed by officials.

Additional preparations involve implementing blackout procedures, camouflaging critical installations, and updating evacuation plans, which will be rehearsed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting crucial meetings with defense leaders as India considers strategic responses following the April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists. Modi has pledged to relentlessly pursue those behind the attack to exact justice.

