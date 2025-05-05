Prakash Magdum Takes Charge as NFDC Managing Director

In a significant development for India’s cinematic and media landscape, Shri Prakash Magdum has officially assumed charge as the new Managing Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). His appointment marks a promising chapter for the organization that plays a crucial role in promoting Indian cinema, especially in fostering independent and regional filmmaking across the country.

A seasoned media and communications professional, Shri Magdum belongs to the 1999 batch of the Indian Information Service (IIS). His distinguished career in public information and cultural preservation spans over two decades, characterized by dedication to both governmental communication initiatives and the promotion of India’s cinematic heritage.

A Proven Leadership Track Record in Government Communication

Before taking up the reins at NFDC, Shri Magdum served as the Additional Director General at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Ahmedabad. These institutions are pivotal in disseminating key government information, public outreach campaigns, and shaping public perception through mass communication strategies.

His work at PIB and CBC involved strategic planning, overseeing communication campaigns for national programs, and facilitating accurate and timely dissemination of information through various media platforms. His tenure significantly enhanced the government’s media visibility and credibility, especially in western India.

Stewardship of India's Cinematic Heritage

One of Shri Magdum’s most impactful roles was as the Director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Pune. During his tenure, he played a transformative role in the preservation and restoration of India’s rich cinematic past. Under his leadership, NFAI launched several key initiatives aimed at digitizing and conserving old films, many of which had been on the verge of deterioration.

He championed various collaborative efforts with international film archives and institutions, strengthening NFAI’s global ties. His efforts not only preserved classic Indian cinema for future generations but also promoted public access through exhibitions, screenings, and educational programs.

A Strong Academic and Administrative Foundation

Shri Magdum has also contributed to the development of film education in India. He served as the Registrar of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), one of the country’s premier film schools. In this administrative capacity, he was responsible for institutional governance, student affairs, and curriculum oversight, helping to shape the next generation of filmmakers and media professionals.

Additionally, Shri Magdum has had a stint as the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Thiruvananthapuram, where he managed sensitive public communication, media relations, and defense outreach programs in southern India.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Indian Cinema’s Global Footprint

With a comprehensive background spanning government communications, media strategy, film preservation, and institutional leadership, Shri Magdum is expected to bring a renewed vision to the National Film Development Corporation. His stewardship is likely to focus on expanding NFDC’s international collaborations, supporting new-age independent filmmakers, and integrating modern digital strategies to reach global audiences.

The Indian film industry, one of the largest in the world in terms of output and diversity, is increasingly looking to institutions like NFDC to not only preserve its artistic legacy but also to position India as a global cinematic hub. Shri Magdum’s appointment is being widely welcomed by the film fraternity and government alike, as a move that aligns with these evolving aspirations.