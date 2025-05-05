SUV Driver Arrested for Attempted Murder After Security Guard Incident
An SUV driver, identified as Vijay, was arrested for attempting to murder a security guard in Delhi after a honking dispute. CCTV footage showed Vijay running over the guard twice. The victim, Rajiv Kumar, suffered severe injuries. Police used footage to identify and apprehend the driver.
An SUV driver has been arrested on charges of attempted murder for allegedly running over a security guard following a dispute over honking. The incident, which took place in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, involved the accused, identified as Vijay, driving a Mahindra Thar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary reported that the confrontation occurred when the security guard, Rajiv Kumar, objected to excessive honking by the accused. In response, Vijay allegedly ran over Kumar twice, resulting in severe injuries, including fractures to his legs and ankles.
Authorities acted swiftly, forming teams and using CCTV footage to track down the vehicle's owner and arrest Vijay. Further investigation into the case is currently in progress, according to the deputy commissioner.
