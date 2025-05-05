Smuggling Bust: Rare Primates Rescued in Mumbai

On Monday, forest officials in Mumbai conducted a raid at a hotel, apprehending a man and a woman on charges of smuggling endangered primates from Malaysia, according to official reports.

During the operation, authorities discovered nine illegal primates, tragically noting that eight were dead before they could intervene. The sole survivor is in critical condition and is receiving care from wildlife experts.

The apprehended individuals have been named as Shriram Subramanyam from Chennai and Mathavi Sollakunnu from Malaysia. The investigation into this unlawful trade, which involves Siamang Gibbons, White Faced Gibbons, and Pig-Tailed Macaques—species protected under the Wildlife Act—is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)