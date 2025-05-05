Delhi Gears Up for Security Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi Police have intensified security measures, following a directive from the home ministry. Senior officials have instructed DCPs to create detailed preparation plans for mock drills aimed at enhancing vigilance and readiness.

To bolster security, police have increased patrols across Delhi, deploying additional personnel, including paramilitary forces at strategic locations. In high-traffic areas, interactive policing is being emphasized, with officers engaging with locals to address concerns and boost alertness.

In preparation for potential threats, mock drills will feature the deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads, dog squads, and comprehensive vehicle checks to identify suspicious individuals. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds high-level meetings, Delhi remains on high alert, vowing to pursue those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)