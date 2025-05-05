Supreme Court's Massive Legal Aid Campaign for Inmates

The Supreme Court Legal Service Committee (SCLSC) has identified 4,216 prisoners nationwide eligible for legal aid aimed at securing their release.

In a virtual meeting with chief justices of various high courts, Justice Surya Kant, who chairs the SCLSC, was updated on the receipt of over 800 case files, with legal aid already extended to around 300 inmates.

Justice Kant urged the State Legal Service Authorities (SLSAs) to promptly submit necessary documents for remaining cases, ensuring convicts can avail legal remedies. Highlighting the significant relief for prisoners, a campaign was initiated on January 10 to bolster access to justice, marking a nationwide effort to address this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)