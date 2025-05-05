IMF Calls for Shift in China's Economic Model
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlights the need for China to adopt a growth model that is less reliant on exports. At the Milken Institute Global Conference, she reaffirms the IMF's commitment to its core mission of ensuring economic stability, in alignment with U.S. Treasury directives.
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reiterated its call for China to pivot away from its export-driven economic strategy, according to its Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva. On Monday, Georgieva emphasized this message during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.
When questioned about the necessity for the IMF to adopt a firmer stance on China following U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's instructions for the organization to refocus on its core economic stability mission, Georgieva assured that the IMF remains committed to this objective.
According to Georgieva, the Fund's policy approach towards China aligns with its ongoing efforts to maintain global economic balance by encouraging sustainable growth models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury Endorses Argentina's Economic Stability under Milei
U.S. Treasury Uncertainty on IMF and World Bank Leadership Trust
U.S. Treasury Urges IMF and World Bank to Refocus
U.S. Treasury Advocates ADB Loan Graduation for China
Impact of Tariffs: China Faces Job Loss, Says U.S. Treasury Secretary