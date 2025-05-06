Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Smuggling Turns Fatal Off California Coast

In a tragic turn of events, a suspected migrant smuggling operation has resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals after a small boat capsized amid rough seas off the California coast. Nine others, including two children, remain missing near San Diego.

The U.S. Coast Guard, led by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read, is actively searching for the missing using a cutter, an emergency response boat, and a helicopter. Among the missing may be individuals from India, evidenced by passports found on the shore.

Authorities, including Homeland Security Investigations, have condemned the illegal and dangerous maritime smuggling attempts. The incident underscores a troubling trend near the U.S.-Mexico border, with hundreds of boats intercepted this fiscal year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)