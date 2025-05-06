CRPF Launches 'Final Assault' in Largest-Ever Anti-Naxal Operation

In a bold crackdown, security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched a 'final assault' against Naxal insurgents in the Karregutta hills of Telangana.

This operation marks the CRPF's largest-ever initiative in the area, resulting in the recovery of over 120 IEDs and some casualties, including injuries to at least 10 personnel. A noteworthy sacrifice came from Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade, who lost his leg while attempting to save a colleague.

Reinforcement of 20 CRPF companies, totaling around 2,000 personnel, has been deployed to intensify the operation. Air support including helicopters and drones has provided crucial assistance. The operation aims to dismantle insurgent strongholds and targets high-ranking cadres believed to be in the area.

