CRPF Launches 'Final Assault' in Largest-Ever Anti-Naxal Operation
Security forces, led by the CRPF, have initiated a 'final assault' in Telangana's Karregutta hills against Naxals. This operation, the largest-ever of its kind, has resulted in significant recoveries of IEDs and several injuries. A CRPF officer, Sagar Borade, is recommended for a gallantry medal for his brave actions.
- Country:
- India
In a bold crackdown, security forces led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched a 'final assault' against Naxal insurgents in the Karregutta hills of Telangana.
This operation marks the CRPF's largest-ever initiative in the area, resulting in the recovery of over 120 IEDs and some casualties, including injuries to at least 10 personnel. A noteworthy sacrifice came from Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade, who lost his leg while attempting to save a colleague.
Reinforcement of 20 CRPF companies, totaling around 2,000 personnel, has been deployed to intensify the operation. Air support including helicopters and drones has provided crucial assistance. The operation aims to dismantle insurgent strongholds and targets high-ranking cadres believed to be in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Naxal
- Telangana
- operation
- IED
- Sagar Borade
- Karregutta
- hills
- security forces
- anti-Naxal
ALSO READ
Pope Francis has died, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced, reports AP.
Friedrich Merz Praises Pope Francis for Championing the Vulnerable
Unidentified Assailants Target Builder’s Bungalow
Kremlin Satisfied with U.S. Stance on Ukraine NATO Membership
Supreme Court Critiques Unverified Petition in West Bengal Violence Case