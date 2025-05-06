ICJ Dismisses Sudan's Genocide Case Against UAE

The International Court of Justice on Monday dismissed Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates, citing a lack of jurisdiction in the matter of alleged genocide promotion in Darfur. Sudan accused the UAE of supplying weapons to paramilitary forces in Darfur, thereby breaching the Genocide Convention.

Sudan's claims were rejected by the court, which also dismissed the nation's request for emergency measures against the UAE. The court noted its inability to judge due to statutory limitations. Sudan asserts this ruling doesn't clear UAE of the allegations, and intends to explore other legal options.

The UAE, celebrating the decision, stated that the ruling proved the baselessness of the accusations. Reem Ketait, a deputy assistant minister at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the UAE's non-involvement in Sudan's conflict, contrasting accusations with well-documented evidence of atrocities by warring parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)