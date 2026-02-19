Global Consensus: Multinational Support for Gaza's Peace Efforts
During a historic U.S. Board of Peace for Gaza meeting, several countries pledged significant aid, including financial assistance, military support, and infrastructure development. Key donor nations include the United States, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan, highlighting global commitment to achieving sustainable peace in the region.
Leaders from across the globe gathered at the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza, each offering substantial aid packages to foster peace and development in the region.
The United States announced a commitment of $10 billion, while the United Arab Emirates pledged $1.2 billion, reflecting a strong financial support framework. Qatar and Saudi Arabia each offered $1 billion, underscoring their commitment to the cause.
Other contributions include Indonesia's plan to dispatch thousands of troops, Kazakhstan's cash and wheat aid, and Turkey's support in health and education sectors. These pledges highlight a concerted international effort to promote stability and growth in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)