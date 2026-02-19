US Sanctions Three RSF Commanders for Atrocities in Darfur

The United States has taken decisive action against Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on three RSF commanders for their roles in the brutal siege and subsequent capture of al-Fashir, accusing them of systematic ethnic killings and other atrocities.

Darfur's al-Fashir was seized by the RSF in October 2025, following a protracted siege that resulted in mass deaths and humanitarian crises. Once in control, the RSF reportedly engaged in efforts to cover up the killings through mass body disposals. The Treasury's statement detailed the harrowing acts of violence against civilians and the obstruction of evidence.

The situation in al-Fashir has led to an exodus of more than 100,000 people, with many victims still unaccounted for. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the RSF to cease their terror and engage in a humanitarian ceasefire. Targeted officers include a brigadier general caught on video killing civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)