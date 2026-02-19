Left Menu

US Sanctions Three RSF Commanders for Atrocities in Darfur

The U.S. imposed sanctions on three RSF commanders for the siege of al-Fashir, Sudan. The RSF is accused of ethnic killings, torture, and sexual violence. The Treasury statement highlighted the destruction of evidence of mass killings. The U.S. urges a humanitarian ceasefire immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:20 IST
US Sanctions Three RSF Commanders for Atrocities in Darfur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken decisive action against Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on three RSF commanders for their roles in the brutal siege and subsequent capture of al-Fashir, accusing them of systematic ethnic killings and other atrocities.

Darfur's al-Fashir was seized by the RSF in October 2025, following a protracted siege that resulted in mass deaths and humanitarian crises. Once in control, the RSF reportedly engaged in efforts to cover up the killings through mass body disposals. The Treasury's statement detailed the harrowing acts of violence against civilians and the obstruction of evidence.

The situation in al-Fashir has led to an exodus of more than 100,000 people, with many victims still unaccounted for. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the RSF to cease their terror and engage in a humanitarian ceasefire. Targeted officers include a brigadier general caught on video killing civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
3
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
4
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026