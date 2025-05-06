Left Menu

UNSC's Silence Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The UN Security Council members raised probing questions to Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, without releasing an official statement. While the council urged dialogue, India's punitive measures have intensified tensions. Pakistan defended its perspective, with escalating diplomatic and trade retaliations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Security Council remained silent, refusing to release an official statement about the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, despite intense discussions. Members urged Pakistan to manage rising tensions with India bilaterally, leaving a clear diplomatic message without formal documentation.

During an informal session, Greek President of the UNSC for May led the session, which featured a detailed briefing from Tunisia's Khaled Mohamed Khiari. The meeting, requested by Pakistan, saw widespread international calls for de-escalation between the neighboring countries.

India quickly implemented stringent measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari border. Pakistan promptly retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian planes and pausing trade, labeling any water restriction as an act of war, escalating the conflict further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

