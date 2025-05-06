High Alert: Delhi's Security Amped for Mock Drills Amid Tensions
In response to heightened Indo-Pak tensions, Delhi's security measures are being bolstered with increased patrolling and surveillance across key areas. Police initiatives include vehicle inspections, community policing, and mock drills featuring Bomb Disposal and dog squads to maintain public security.
As Indo-Pak tensions mount following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, security is being tightened across India's national capital. A directive from the Union Home Ministry has prompted Delhi Police to ramp up patrols and initiate mock drills to ensure the city's safety.
Police teams are focusing their efforts on high-traffic areas such as Connaught Place and India Gate, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania emphasizing the necessity of increased vehicle inspections at strategic entry and exit points. The public is being urged to cooperate fully with these security measures, designed to preempt any potential threats.
The Delhi Police have also mobilized special patrol units and paramilitary forces at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Senior officers are actively devising comprehensive security strategies, including the deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads, to secure public spaces and vital installations across the city.
