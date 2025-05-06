Left Menu

Diddy Faces Trial: High-Stakes Battle Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to defend himself in a sex trafficking trial by claiming that participants in his parties engaged willingly. Prosecutors allege Combs used his influence to coerce women into 'Freak Offs.' The trial will focus on power dynamics and features key evidence, including surveillance footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:45 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is preparing for a legal battle in an upcoming sex trafficking trial where he faces serious allegations of coercing women into non-consensual acts.

Prosecutors assert that for over two decades, Combs exploited his position and business empire to manipulate women into attending his elaborate 'Freak Off' parties.

His defense will lean on arguments of consensual participation, but a critical piece of evidence, a hotel surveillance video, poses a significant challenge to clearing his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

