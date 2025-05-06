Statewide Mock Drills Prepared Amid Heightened Security Concerns

The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have launched extensive preparations for mock drills on Wednesday, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam attack.

The drills aim to address new and complex security threats. Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, confirmed exercises at 20 crucial locations across the state. Participating cities include Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Patiala, with officials emphasizing public awareness and precautionary measures.

Haryana will conduct similar exercises in multiple districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad. The drills include air-raid sirens, civil defence training, and coordination with national security bodies, reflecting a comprehensive approach to safeguarding civilians.

