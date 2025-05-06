Left Menu

Statewide Mock Drills Prepared Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Punjab and Haryana gear up for extensive mock drills as directed by the Union Home Ministry, addressing emerging security threats, post-Pahalgam attack. Key locations in both states, including major cities, will witness rehearsals involving local officials, police, and community volunteers to enhance preparedness and civilian safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have launched extensive preparations for mock drills on Wednesday, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam attack.

The drills aim to address new and complex security threats. Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, confirmed exercises at 20 crucial locations across the state. Participating cities include Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Patiala, with officials emphasizing public awareness and precautionary measures.

Haryana will conduct similar exercises in multiple districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad. The drills include air-raid sirens, civil defence training, and coordination with national security bodies, reflecting a comprehensive approach to safeguarding civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

