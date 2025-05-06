Maldives Reshapes India Defence Agreements to Protect Sovereignty

The Maldives government has announced revisions to existing defence agreements with India to safeguard its sovereignty. Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon addressed Parliament, assuring that amendments are in progress.

He confirmed the repatriation of Indian soldiers, asserting that their presence conflicted with national sovereignty. The revisions align with President Muizzu's electoral promises.

Despite ongoing criticisms and confidentiality barriers, diplomatic engagements with India continue, signalling efforts to reset bilateral ties post-2023 presidential elections.

