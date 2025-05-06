Maldives Reshapes India Defence Agreements to Protect Sovereignty
The Maldives is revising its defence agreements with India to ensure national sovereignty, following concerns raised by President Mohamed Muizzu. Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon confirmed that amendments are underway and assured the removal of Indian military presence, aligning with Muizzu's election pledge. Confidentiality clauses limit the details disclosed.
The Maldives government has announced revisions to existing defence agreements with India to safeguard its sovereignty. Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon addressed Parliament, assuring that amendments are in progress.
He confirmed the repatriation of Indian soldiers, asserting that their presence conflicted with national sovereignty. The revisions align with President Muizzu's electoral promises.
Despite ongoing criticisms and confidentiality barriers, diplomatic engagements with India continue, signalling efforts to reset bilateral ties post-2023 presidential elections.
