Manipur's Security Prioritized in Key Meeting with Defence Minister

In a significant move towards enhancing the security framework of Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh convened with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, Singh engaged in discussions about the pressing security issues the northeastern state faces. 'Our conversation was constructive and centered around key security concerns,' Singh shared in a public statement via Facebook.

The Defence Minister assured him that safeguarding Manipur remains a priority for the Indian government, affirming that every effort will be made to achieve a peaceful and secure atmosphere in the region, underscoring the government's commitment to the state's security needs.

