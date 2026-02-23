Manipur's Security Prioritized in Key Meeting with Defence Minister
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh discussed security concerns with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the safety and security of Manipur. The Defence Minister reassured that the state’s security is a top priority and promised all possible assistance for a peaceful environment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards enhancing the security framework of Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh convened with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this Monday.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, Singh engaged in discussions about the pressing security issues the northeastern state faces. 'Our conversation was constructive and centered around key security concerns,' Singh shared in a public statement via Facebook.
The Defence Minister assured him that safeguarding Manipur remains a priority for the Indian government, affirming that every effort will be made to achieve a peaceful and secure atmosphere in the region, underscoring the government's commitment to the state's security needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations
India's Medical Value Travel: A Global Healthcare Odyssey
Bust of Rajaji Unveiled: A Move to Honor India's Heroes
India's Crypto Mining Boom: From Enthusiasts to Industry Giants
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Fights for 'Save MGNREGA' Across India