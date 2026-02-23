Left Menu

Manipur's Security Prioritized in Key Meeting with Defence Minister

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh discussed security concerns with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the safety and security of Manipur. The Defence Minister reassured that the state’s security is a top priority and promised all possible assistance for a peaceful environment.

  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing the security framework of Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh convened with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, Singh engaged in discussions about the pressing security issues the northeastern state faces. 'Our conversation was constructive and centered around key security concerns,' Singh shared in a public statement via Facebook.

The Defence Minister assured him that safeguarding Manipur remains a priority for the Indian government, affirming that every effort will be made to achieve a peaceful and secure atmosphere in the region, underscoring the government's commitment to the state's security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

