Navigating Global Maritime Challenges: Defence Minister's Call for Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for global cooperation amidst rising complexities in the maritime domain. Addressing Navy Chiefs and delegates from 74 countries at Exercise MILAN, Singh highlighted the coexistence of traditional threats with modern challenges like piracy, terrorism, and illegal fishing.

Singh warned about climate change leading to frequent natural disasters, impacting humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations. He emphasized the growing role of navies in international peacekeeping against economic backdrop changes and stressed safeguarding waters from terrorism.

Underlining the need for collaborative efforts, Singh praised UNCLOS's role in peaceful conflict resolution and advocated for a comprehensive naval framework to curb maritime criminal activities. He expressed India's commitment to maritime cooperation, evolving from SAGAR to MAHASAGAR, symbolizing a deeper partnership with global allies.