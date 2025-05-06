Left Menu

Iran's Right to Civil Nuclear Energy: International Perspectives

The Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed the right of Iran and other non-nuclear weapon nations to develop their own civil nuclear energy programs, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks advocating for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:34 IST
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its stance on Tuesday, emphasizing that Iran and other countries without nuclear weapons have a legitimate right to pursue civil nuclear energy programs. This development comes amidst ongoing international discussions on nuclear policy.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, addressed this issue during a news briefing. She was responding to recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated that the United States aims for the complete dismantlement of Tehran's nuclear program as part of its foreign policy objectives.

This topic continues to be a significant point of contention on the global stage, highlighting the complexities of international nuclear cooperation and rights.

