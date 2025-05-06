Delhi High Court Upholds Property Rights: A Landmark Verdict

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the significance of protecting citizens' property rights, underscoring it as a constitutional and legal right under Article 300A. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav highlighted that while property rights are no longer fundamental, they remain paramount within India's democratic system.

In a notable ruling, the court addressed a case concerning the alleged wrongful forfeiture of a property on Ansal Bhawan. The action, initially based on outdated detention orders from the Emergency period, was challenged successfully by the plaintiffs, who claimed rightful ownership.

The court's decision mandated the state to ensure actions involving property rights strictly adhere to legal frameworks. A verdict was delivered in favor of the plaintiffs, granting them mesne profits and damages totaling over Rs 1.76 crore, thereby setting a precedent for state accountability in upholding constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)