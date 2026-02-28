Left Menu

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven at Egypt’s iconic Pyramids of Giza. Known for his undefeated record, Usyk respects Verhoeven’s kickboxing achievements but emphasizes boxing as a different arena. The bout promises a unique spectacle for the fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:42 IST
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, The Ring magazine confirmed. This will be Usyk's first bout since his victory over Britain's Daniel Dubois last July at Wembley Stadium.

The Ukrainian champion, who holds the IBF, WBA, and WBC heavyweight titles, acknowledges Verhoeven's remarkable journey in kickboxing but underlines the differences in boxing. "I'm ready and looking forward to the challenge," said Usyk, who boasts a 24–0 record. "It's a different game, with its own rules and its own kings," he added.

The event, dubbed 'Glory in Giza,' will be streamed live on DAZN. While Verhoeven has sparred with former champion Tyson Fury, his experience in professional boxing is limited, making this bout appear mismatched on paper. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old remains motivated by the cross-discipline challenge of facing Usyk, the undisputed boxing champion.

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026