Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, The Ring magazine confirmed. This will be Usyk's first bout since his victory over Britain's Daniel Dubois last July at Wembley Stadium.

The Ukrainian champion, who holds the IBF, WBA, and WBC heavyweight titles, acknowledges Verhoeven's remarkable journey in kickboxing but underlines the differences in boxing. "I'm ready and looking forward to the challenge," said Usyk, who boasts a 24–0 record. "It's a different game, with its own rules and its own kings," he added.

The event, dubbed 'Glory in Giza,' will be streamed live on DAZN. While Verhoeven has sparred with former champion Tyson Fury, his experience in professional boxing is limited, making this bout appear mismatched on paper. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old remains motivated by the cross-discipline challenge of facing Usyk, the undisputed boxing champion.