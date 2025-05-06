Sikkim on Alert: Civil Defence Mock Drills in Gangtok and Singtam
Civil defence mock drills are scheduled in Gangtok and Singtam, Sikkim, as part of a nationwide directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster emergency preparedness against new and complex threats. The drills aim to test emergency systems and improve coordination among civil defence, SDRF, and fire services.
Civil defence mock drills will be taking place in the towns of Gangtok and Singtam in Sikkim on Wednesday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct these drills in response to 'new and complex threats,' especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.
The scheduled drills aim to raise public awareness, evaluate emergency protocols, and enhance coordination among civil services and the public. In Singtam, the drill will feature siren broadcasts and a simulated airstrike. Gangtok will see a complete blackout as part of its drill to test readiness.
