Sikkim on Alert: Civil Defence Mock Drills in Gangtok and Singtam

Civil defence mock drills will be taking place in the towns of Gangtok and Singtam in Sikkim on Wednesday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct these drills in response to 'new and complex threats,' especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.

The scheduled drills aim to raise public awareness, evaluate emergency protocols, and enhance coordination among civil services and the public. In Singtam, the drill will feature siren broadcasts and a simulated airstrike. Gangtok will see a complete blackout as part of its drill to test readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)