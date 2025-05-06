Left Menu

Operation Goldbuster: Unraveling the Notorious Bihar Heist Gang

The Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended seven operatives from a Bihar-based gang responsible for multiple gold heists across India. Major recoveries included illegal firearms and stolen gold. This gang, led by mastermind Subodh Singh, planned meticulous armed robberies involving gold finance companies, before being intercepted by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:41 IST
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a Bihar-based gang accused of orchestrating a series of high-profile gold heists across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Over the past three years, the gang is believed to have stolen more than 75 kilograms of gold.

The crackdown led to the arrest of seven key members and the seizure of an extensive cache of firearms, including illegal Glock and Zigana pistols, magazines, and live cartridges. Additionally, the police recovered stolen gold jewelry, cash, fake identification documents, and an SUV used in their operations.

The gang was led by the incarcerated Subodh Singh, who coordinated these heists from behind bars. Among the arrested was Vikash Kumar, alias John Wright, a notorious operative with a bounty on his head. The gang meticulously planned future gold robberies across various states before being intercepted by the police. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

