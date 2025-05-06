Tensions Rise as Water Dispute Escalates Between India and Pakistan
India has halted a 1960 water-sharing agreement with Pakistan due to tensions rising after an attack in Indian Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of involvement, leading to geopolitical strain. Both nations prepare for potential conflict, while diplomatic talks and military activities are currently at critical points.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would retain water previously sent outside the country for internal use, following the suspension of a water-sharing pact with Pakistan. The decision comes amidst heightened tensions after a fatal attack in Indian Kashmir.
India accuses Pakistan of involvement in the assault that targeted Hindu tourists, leading to the deaths of 26 people. Despite Pakistan's denial of the accusations, the nuclear-armed neighbors are engaging in increased military readiness, with international calls for restraint.
The long-standing Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, divided water resources between the countries. With India suspending the treaty, the move is seen as a response to Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. The geopolitical situation remains tense, with both nations taking security measures while diplomatic negotiations continue.
