Toy Gun Heist: Teen Arrested in Central Delhi

In a startling incident in central Delhi, a 19-year-old man was apprehended for robbing a woman using a toy pistol, officials reported on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 6.30 pm on Monday in Old Rajinder Nagar, where the woman, also 19, was threatened at 'gunpoint'. The perpetrator made off with her bag containing Rs 1,200, a pair of spectacles, and personal cards.

Utilizing technical surveillance, the police identified and arrested the suspect, Sumit, from Taliwali Basti in Anand Parbat shortly after the crime. Recovered items and the toy weapon confirmed his involvement. Authorities are investigating Sumit's potential links to other crimes, given his previous arrest for motorcycle theft.

