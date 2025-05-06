Toy Gun Heist: Teen Arrested in Central Delhi
A 19-year-old man, Sumit, was arrested in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, for robbing a woman using a toy pistol. He stole a bag with cash and personal items. Identified through surveillance, Sumit had a previous record with police and was caught shortly after the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in central Delhi, a 19-year-old man was apprehended for robbing a woman using a toy pistol, officials reported on Tuesday.
The robbery occurred at approximately 6.30 pm on Monday in Old Rajinder Nagar, where the woman, also 19, was threatened at 'gunpoint'. The perpetrator made off with her bag containing Rs 1,200, a pair of spectacles, and personal cards.
Utilizing technical surveillance, the police identified and arrested the suspect, Sumit, from Taliwali Basti in Anand Parbat shortly after the crime. Recovered items and the toy weapon confirmed his involvement. Authorities are investigating Sumit's potential links to other crimes, given his previous arrest for motorcycle theft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown Continues: China's Arrest of Top Anti-Graft Official
Former Anti-Graft Official Arrested in China: Li Gang's Fall
Violence Erupts in Murshidabad: Political Accusations and Arrests Follow
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
Late-Night Road Rage Assault in Pune: Three Arrested