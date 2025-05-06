Left Menu

Haryana Gears Up for Nationwide Defence Drill

Haryana is readying its resources for a major defence drill amid new threats from tensions with Pakistan. The exercise, involving various emergency protocols and training, will take place across multiple levels statewide. The goal is to enhance the state's readiness and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:45 IST
On the eve of a significant nationwide defence drill, Haryana has meticulously arranged its resources to guarantee the drill's success within the state, as confirmed by a senior official on Tuesday.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, stated that Haryana is entirely prepared to execute the mock drill, which extends down to village levels. Detailed instructions have been dispatched to deputy commissioners in all districts, who serve as ex-officio controllers of civil defence, to ensure the drill's thorough execution.

The drill, prompted by a Union Home Ministry directive, comes in response to evolving 'new and complex threats,' notably heightened by growing tensions with Pakistan after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. As part of the preparations, civil defence sirens and communication links have been activated, and citizens will be trained to bolster vigilance and resilience across the state.

