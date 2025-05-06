Vrindavan Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer
A man from Vrindavan, identified as Sachin Sharma, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer. Wearing a full police uniform, he used his guise to influence locals. Allegations of extortion are being investigated. He has been charged with impersonation under applicable legal sections.
A resident of Vrindavan has been detained on charges of impersonating a police officer, according to local authorities.
The arrest follows tips received via the X platform about the suspect, identified as Sachin Sharma from Aligarh, who was raising eyebrows for sporting a police uniform complete with insignia aimed at impressing and intimidating the public.
Items such as a police uniform, boots, and insignia have been confiscated, although charges of extortion are yet to be substantiated. The accused faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 319(2) and 204 for impersonation and misuse of a government uniform.
