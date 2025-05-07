Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Shift: Palestinian Affairs Office Merges with Jerusalem Embassy

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs will be integrated into the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This move will realign Palestinian diplomatic relations within the embassy's structure under U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, in the coming weeks.

Updated: 07-05-2025 00:06 IST
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic realignment, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the integration of the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs into the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. This decision, revealed by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, marks a shift in the management of Washington's relations with the Palestinians.

The office, which previously operated independently to manage U.S. interactions with Palestinian authorities, will now report directly to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. This change is set to occur over the coming weeks, aligning the office more closely with the embassy's broader operations.

Critics and supporters alike are closely watching this development, which could impact the dynamics of U.S. relations in the region. The move reflects a broader strategic approach by the current administration regarding diplomatic structure and engagement in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

