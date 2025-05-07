Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates: Port Sudan Under Siege

Port Sudan, Sudan's main humanitarian aid gateway, has faced a significant assault with drone attacks led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These strikes have damaged key fuel depots, electricity substations, and a hotel near the presidential residence, exacerbating the nation's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:16 IST
Drone Warfare Escalates: Port Sudan Under Siege

Explosions and fires erupted in Sudan's strategic port city of Port Sudan on Tuesday as drone strikes, led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), targeted critical infrastructure. The attacks formed part of a broader days-long assault that has intensified Sudan's complex humanitarian crisis, severely damaging fuel depots and impacting aid supplies.

Reports revealed that these strikes on Port Sudan's container terminal were the most intense since the assaults began, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Amid these strikes, massive plumes of smoke were seen rising from fuel caches, and strikes on an electricity substation led to power outages across the city, further complicating life for displaced populations and aid operations.

The attacks highlight the ongoing struggle for control between the army and the RSF, which has denied responsibility for these drone strikes. The conflict continues to draw regional interest due to its strategic location along the Red Sea, while both sides remain locked in a deadly stalemate with no clear victory in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025