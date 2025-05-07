Drone Warfare Escalates: Port Sudan Under Siege

Explosions and fires erupted in Sudan's strategic port city of Port Sudan on Tuesday as drone strikes, led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), targeted critical infrastructure. The attacks formed part of a broader days-long assault that has intensified Sudan's complex humanitarian crisis, severely damaging fuel depots and impacting aid supplies.

Reports revealed that these strikes on Port Sudan's container terminal were the most intense since the assaults began, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Amid these strikes, massive plumes of smoke were seen rising from fuel caches, and strikes on an electricity substation led to power outages across the city, further complicating life for displaced populations and aid operations.

The attacks highlight the ongoing struggle for control between the army and the RSF, which has denied responsibility for these drone strikes. The conflict continues to draw regional interest due to its strategic location along the Red Sea, while both sides remain locked in a deadly stalemate with no clear victory in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)